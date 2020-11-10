The Good Doctor season 4 episode 2: Meaning behind Melendez’s ghost







We knew entering The Good Doctor season 4 episode 2 that the ghost of Dr. Melendez was going to be a big part of the story. We just didn’t know necessarily how.

The thought that most frequently entered our head was that the character would serve as a manifestation for Claire’s grief and losing him. What we didn’t realize was that it would also signify the loss of her mother and her struggles to keep everything together after losing her. Melendez was a way for her to recognize just how much she’s lost and how difficult the entire process was for her. Our heart has always gone out to her, but never quite more than in this particular moment.

What Claire wanted to do within the context of this episode was try to just do something. That was the significance of the dog tag, which she was intent on giving back to a man who could use them. In that one moment, she did something more than just be a doctor. We think in seeing so much death, so many of them could become nameless. This added another layer of significance and meaning to all of it, and that was important.

After Claire handed over that dog tag, the final scene of her and Melendez was moving … deeply moving. We know that he is gone, but that was an incredible goodbye.

So will Claire be able to heal from all of this? We do think so, but we also recognize that this is a process that she is going to have to go through. In the world of The Good Doctor, the pandemic is over. Because of that, you will see characters have an opportunity to move forward to whatever else is going to be next. That should serve further as an opportunity for them to heal.

