Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 3 spoilers: ‘My Happy Ending’







Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 3 carries with it the title of “My Happy Ending,” but we have a feeling that this hour will be anything but happy for a few different characters. Within this episode, all of the doctors are going to be forced to face the pandemic further after the events of the premiere — a reminder that the show isn’t going to be moving past it as subject matter immediately. There will be a particular focus put upon it, but at the same time, there are still other things going on. Grey’s Anatomy continues to be Grey’s Anatomy.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 3 synopsis below:

“My Happy Ending” – The Grey Sloan doctors continue to face their new [pandemic] reality and deal with a familiar and stubborn patient. Koracick is put in charge of the interns who recently joined the hospital ranks and Link operates on a sex therapist. Elsewhere, Maggie finds comfort in Winston’s virtual presence on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, NOV. 19 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

This episode is going to be a good one for establishing what the majority of this season will look like. The premiere is going to be hard to perceive as the standard, mostly due to the fact that it has so many things that it needs to juggle.

