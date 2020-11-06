Grey’s Anatomy season 17 video: More Station 19 crossover chaos







Is the upcoming Station 19 – Grey’s Anatomy premiere event going to be one of the most shocking out there? Clearly, this is what the producers are hyping up.

If you look below, you can get a good sense as to what is coming up on both of these shows. It starts with a retrospective on both shows — you see Andy discovering that her mother is still alive, and you also see Teddy make the decision that she did with Koracick. There were a lot of important endings to these shows in the spring, and now you have to brace for what lies ahead.

The second part of the promo focuses on what could be coming. On Grey’s Anatomy, Owen makes it clear to Teddy that if there is something she needs to tell him, she needs to just come clean with it. Also, you see Amelia and Link as parents — this is tremendously exciting, but there are still questions about how the two of them are going to be parents. Even if they are happy now, is there any guarantee that they will continue to feel that way?

The part of this promo that is most intriguing, though, is similar to what we’ve seen in multiple promos over time. It is the promise of an enormous jaw-dropper, that this time is tied somehow to both shows. Clearly, this is not going to just be a shocker that impacts one half of this franchise; it could leave a seismic impact on both.

What do you want to see when it comes to the Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 premiere event?

