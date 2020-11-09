Dancing with the Stars 29 preview: Will Skai Jackson bounce back?







Entering tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 29 episode, the competition is going to hit yet another gear. Everyone who is left is either a really great dancer or has a sizable following, and it’s hard to predict who will be going home next.

With Skai Jackson, she is almost certainly in one of the most interesting spots out of anyone. Just think of it like this — she’s coming out of a spot in the bottom two, and that does make her a little bit vulnerable. Yet, she’s also had some high highs when it comes to great performances this season. We can easily envision a scenario where she improves her placement dramatically tonight.

Want to get some video discussion from this past Dancing with the Stars 29 episode? Then check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Yet, if Skai does stay, who then goes? That’s where things get a little bit trickier. Johnny Weir is the only other celebrity at this point who has seen the bottom two, and he’s also one of the better Stars this season. Nelly is probably the weakest dancer left at this point, but he brings both entertainment value and also an enormous fan following. We could see Nelly maybe in some trouble, as there are a few Stars who feel guaranteed safe — think in terms of Kaitlyn Bristowe and AJ McLean, and maybe Justina Machado and Nev Schulman. Maybe there are crazy situations where the latter two could be a shock elimination, but we have a hard time banking on that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars, including some spoilers for upcoming routines

Who do you think will be eliminated on Dancing with the Stars 29 next?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







