Dancing with the Stars spoilers: AJ McLean, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Icons Week







Want to know what’s coming on Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars 29 episode? Then be prepared to witness Icons Week! This is a fantastic opportunity to see some of the remaining contestants perform to the music of legendary artists — think in terms of Janet Jackson, Madonna, Queen, and many others. You’re going to have a chance to see a lot of great stuff coming up, and we’re certainly excited to see just what the future holds.

So with all of this in mind, take a look below to see the song/dance choices for all of the remaining contestants…

Paying tribute to Britney Spears, Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Argentine Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears

Paying tribute to Janet Jackson, Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Paso Doble to “If” by Janet Jackson

Paying tribute to Madonna, actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Rumba to “Crazy for You” by Madonna

Paying tribute to Freddie Mercury, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing theViennese Waltz to “Somebody To Love” by Queen

Paying tribute to 2Pac, GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing Jazz to “California Love” by 2Pac, featuring Roger Troutman and Dr. Dre

Paying tribute to Elton John, TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Jive to “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” by Elton John

Paying tribute to Amy Winehouse, Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Quickstep to “Valerie” by Mark Ronson, featuring Amy Winehouse

Out of these choices, the “California Love” one may be the most interesting just because we don’t we don’t see a lot of routines set to them. It just helps out to make the dance stand out from the pack.

What do you want to see on Monday’s Dancing with the Stars episode?

Who are you rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

