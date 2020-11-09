Fear the Walking Dead season 6: Is Sherry leaving for good?







At the end of tonight’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, it looked as though we were saying goodbye to Sherry so soon after her return. After all, she is still holding onto a lot of pain and trauma after what happened with Negan so many years ago, and while Dwight has been able to find some healing, she’s not there just yet.

Can she be eventually? We like to think so, but it is going to take some time. The one thing that is important to note right now is that there are absolutely plans to continue to include her moving forward. After being asked this very question, here is what executive producer Ian Goldberg had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

She is [going to be a part of the story]. I hesitate to say too much beyond that, other than to say she’s going to be back and for several more episodes.

Of course, the question here is whether or not we will see more of Sherry in the first half of this season. There are only two more episodes until Fear the Walking Dead goes off on another hiatus, so we are going to be stuck waiting for a while to see what happens on the other side. Of course, we’re fine to be patient … but we hope that there are some great rewards and a chance for Sherry to eventually find some healing. What happened to her back on The Walking Dead was terrible, and she and Dwight just aren’t fully in the same place right now. Whether her healing involves Ginny and her compound, that remains to be seen … but we are curious to learn more on what’s next.

What do you want to see for Sherry moving forward on Fear the Walking Dead season 6?

