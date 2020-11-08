Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 6 last before midseason finale







Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 6 is set to air on AMC next week, and it’s critical on many different levels. For starters, it’s a chance to dive into June’s story, which is very-much important given that she’s only appeared briefly so far this season.

Also, we’re nearing the end of the first half of the season already. Episode 7 is going to serve as the midseason finale, so we’re really hoping that the series covers a lot of ground over the next couple of weeks. This has been so far the best season of the show over the past few years, so there is a lot of expectation and hype that the writers have to try to match. We certainly wish them luck as they do their best to make some magic happen.

For some more specifics now on the story to come, we simply suggest that you check out the full Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

A deadly explosion in the oil fields sends June on a mission to save as many lives as possible. Meanwhile, an investigation by Virginia threatens to undermine June’s work.

What is Virginia out to do here? That is the big question entering this episode, but it’s really the one that you can ask for the vast majority of this season! Virginia is as manipulative as they come, and she often does things with her own, super-specific agenda in mind. We’ll see exactly what that means here, but we’re curious to get a little bit more of a sense of if her communities can withstand what is coming at them. For the sake of chaos, we can’t help but hope they fall apart to a certain extent.

