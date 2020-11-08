Fear the Walking Dead season 6: Where is Grace? Morgan’s search







Where is Grace on Fear the Walking Dead season 6? That is certainly one of the bigger questions to wonder at the moment.

At the moment, the biggest thing that we’re hoping is simply that Grace is still out there somewhere. She’s a great character, and we loved the relationship that she and Morgan built up over time. Finding her is certainly one of Morgan’s goals now that he’s survived the events of the cliffhanger, but finding her is proving to be none too easy. Nothing tends to come altogether easy for Lennie James’ character, and the same now goes for this.

Are we hopeful that she’s going to turn up again eventually? Sure, but the writers don’t seem to be any hurry. So far this season, they’ve made reuniting other characters more of a focus. The installment tonight was by and large all about Dwight and Sherry, whereas we’ve seen a small storyline featuring Al and Isabelle and there’s also been a reunion with June and John Dorie.

We do think Grace and Morgan could have a moment at some point … it’s just a matter of trying to find it and extracting good stuff from it. The biggest obstacle that everyone has at the moment is trying to just figure out how to stop Ginny. She is the Big Bad, mostly because she’s got so much influence around this entire world. Not all of our heroes know where each other are, and it’s certainly a struggle as they all seek out the best way to find each other.

We’re not giving up hope for Morgan and Grace, and we’re sure that a lot of other people out there feel the same exact way.

What did you think about the events of Fear the Walking Dead season 6?

