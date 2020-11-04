Is The Amazing Race season 32 new tonight? What to watch for







Is The Amazing Race season 32 new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to come bearing an answer to that — at least to the best of our ability.

Let’s go ahead and make the following clear: As of right now, there is a new installment of the Race set to air on CBS. With that being said, things are very much subject to change. Because the Presidential Election has not been officially called as of yet, there is a chance that we’re going to see either interruptions for a full-stage preemption tonight for speeches and the like. We’re going to have to be flexible.

What we’re going to do in this article is rather simple — present updates if we have them. Unless we say otherwise in this piece, go ahead and prepare to check out The Amazing Race tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

If you did not know already, there are two different episodes of the reality show airing tonight — one leg is set in Paraguay, whereas the other is set in France. You can watch a sneak peek for what lies ahead over at the link here, and we also suggest that you take a look at some of the details below for what’s next…

“Olé, Olé!” – Teams race through Asunción, Paraguay when they compete in a series of switchback Detours from season 20, where they must either stack a pyramid of watermelons or perform a traditional Paraguayan bottle dance, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.

“You Don’t Strike Me as a Renaissance Man” – Teams are in Paris, France where they must whip up some tasty treats and make enough Crème Chantilly for four pies, as well as compete in a series of carnival games, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.

