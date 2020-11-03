The Amazing Race 32 episode 4 sneak peek: Problems in Paraguay







The Amazing Race 32 episode 4 is slated to air on CBS tomorrow night — not only that, but it’s going to be a two-hour affair! Get your popcorn ready for two fun shows that are going to be set within Paraguay and France, and feature a lot of competition and interesting tasks from start to finish.

In the sneak peek below, you can start to get a good sense of what’s coming up next in the Paraguay leg — or at least the part where the teams arrive from the airport. They’re going to have to hit the ground running here, as they all scramble to find taxis and, from there, scramble to get to the right location.

Of course, it wouldn’t be The Amazing Race unless some teams have some massive struggles trying to find a way to get to said location. Michelle & Victoria are the first team to fall victim to getting a bad taxi driver, though at least this one was kind enough to admit to not knowing where he was supposed to go. This gives the two of them an opportunity to find someone else. Will & James, meanwhile, also find themselves in some trouble. They are coming off of a particularly-strong leg, and they probably need to find a way to keep some of their momentum. Remember that Leo & Alana may have an ax to grind with them following the U-Turn, and that could lead to them trying to get a leg up on them at some point in the future.

