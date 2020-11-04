NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Chris O’Donnell teases what’s ahead







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 is set to air on CBS this weekend, and we’re going to expect a lot of action for a number of different characters. This is going to be a big, bold, and hopefully exciting batch of episodes where there are a number of big moments from start to finish.

It’s also one that feels a little bit different behind the scenes. In a new interview on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, you can see show star Chris O’Donnell make it clear that the cast and crew are finding something invigorating about having new people on set. There is a reasonably-new character in Rountree who we are still getting to know, and that’s without mentioning Fatima, who has also been a series regular for a short period of time. There are challenges on-set due to some of the pandemic protocols, but we are seeing the show do their best to handle most of those and deliver some of the same fun and escapism you’ve come to escape.

Chris is well aware of how rare it is to have a show last for a dozen years — he tells Kelly and Ryan that he often looks at the show’s progression alongside the iPhone, which also launched the same year that they did. Every year, both of them get better and add some new features and changes. He also never expected the show to last this long, but remains very-much thrilled that it is.

This weekend, be prepared to see Callen work on a new case involving a Russian bomber, but as the season goes along, be prepared to see more of the character thinking about his future with Anna. It should be a big season for Chris, one where he can flex both his dramatic and comedic muscles.

