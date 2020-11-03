NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 premiere video: Deeks, Kensi, & Arkady







Just in case you needed another reason to be excited for the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 premiere, we think we’ve now got it — Arkady is back! We’ll admit that he’s one of our favorite recurring characters on this show — he’s boisterous, opinionated, and he’s always up to something. It’s also nice to know that there are so many different reasons why the character come back, and they don’t always even have to be attached to Anna.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Arkady back having a discussion with Kensi and Deeks about the main mission at the heart of the team — a crashed Russian bomber. The team wants to be able to track this down before the intel aboard it is destroyed, and this is what is causing them to look for advice just about wherever they can. Where better to go than Arkady? It’s possible he may be able to conjure up something for them…

While subtle, you can see a little bit of evidence in here of how the show is also going to be filmed during the modern-day health crisis. There is a little bit of distance between all of the characters, and there are some camera angles thrown in here to make it seem like the conversation at Deeks’ bar is a little more intimate than perhaps it is. All actors undergo testing before being on-screen to further ensure safety.

For those who don’t know, we should go ahead and note that NCIS: Los Angeles’ current season is going to be set post-pandemic, where the crisis was a part of the story but the characters have made it to the other side. The objective here is to offer up hope for a lot of people out there that they can make it through this.

