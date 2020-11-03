Men in Kilts: Sam Heughan on possible premiere date, season 2 hopes







When are we going to get a Men in Kilts premiere date at Starz? We’ll be the first to admit that we were hoping for some news to pop out of nowhere today. After all, this is when Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish released their book Clanlands about their travel adventures in Scotland!

Alas, there is no official news from Starz at present, and there is no clear timetable as to when more information will come out. With that being said, though, it does seem like there’s a broad timeframe to expect the show on the air — at some point in 2021. In a new post on Twitter as a part of his Clanlands Q&A session, Sam expressed his hope that the series could premiere at some point next year — note that it is really the network that has the final say on such things, so there is only so much Sam and Graham can control. We’re sure that Starz is trying to stretch out programming as much as it can, given that scripted shows are only just starting to film again after being shut down for months. (Sam’s primary gig in Outlander may not begin filming until next year.)

Meanwhile, Sam also noted in the Q&A that he and Graham “may have plans” for a season 2 of Men in Kilts down the road — which is nice to know in terms of realizing that this isn’t just a one-shot series. Once again, though, that decision will come down to executives. Season 1 has to come out first, and from there we’ll have to see what the ratings are. We do think it’s a smart addition to the Starz lineup, given that it may convince Outlander viewers to stick with their subscription for a larger percentage of the year. It’s similar in that way to what Starz is doing with the Power universe, where they can fill up the year with a lot of programs.

Hopefully, we are going to have more news on Outlander season 6 in the months ahead — Sam admitted in the Q&A to reading some scripts for what lies ahead!

