Outlander notes: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish’s book release!







For everyone out there within the Outlander world, today is very much a great day, indeed. After all, it marks the official release of Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish’s Clanlands. Pre-orders will start to be delivered and the book is ready for an official purchase. This is absolutely worth excitement, and for Sam and Graham as much as anyone.

Just think, first and foremost, in terms of the journey that the two of them went on to make this book happen. It started when the two were filming what is now known as Men in Kilts, and the book component became something that the two worked on extensively during their time in quarantine. They’re fine examples in that way of people who decided to make the most of their separation from the outside world during the global health crisis.

Want to get some more news on Outlander in video form? Then watch some of our hopes for season 6 below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more news coming up.

In the post on Instagram below, Sam invites readers to “escape” with him and Graham, and we can think of no better way to describe it. We know that this is going to be an extremely stressful day for a lot of people out there, and whether you are reading the book or listening to it in audio form, maybe this will serve as a brief break away from some of the chaos. For a lot of people out there, we know that this will be very much appreciated.

Of course, we’re also quite curious to learn when Men in Kilts will premiere on Starz — hopefully, more news will be out there on that before too long.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Outlander right now

Are you already starting to read Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish’s Clanlands?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







