Station 19 season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Can Andy make sense of her past?







As we prepare for Station 19 season 4 to premiere on ABC next week, one of the big questions is very-much geared towards Andy’s past. What happened to cause her mother to leave, and never do anything to indicate to her daughter that she was still out there? What secrets did Pruitt choose to keep from her throughout his life? These are all things worth wondering, and they could be explored further in the second episode of the season (entitled “Wild World”) airing on November 19.

The first thing that we should note about this episode is that Miguel Sandoval is slated to appear as Pruitt, which suggests that there will be some sort of flashback or dream-sequence present to give us further context as to what is going on. Meanwhile, there are also some additional details made clear in the attached synopsis:

“Wild World” – Andy takes the day off to continue to sort out her family life; Maya and Carina do their best to maintain their relationship while unable to physically see each other due to [pandemic] restrictions, and Sullivan strives to work on his sobriety. Meanwhile, the team responds to a call involving a wild animal on a new episode of “Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, NOV. 19 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We think that Andy’s going to take as much time as possible, without sacrificing her job, in order to get answers. This isn’t going to be easy, though, and we have a hard time imagining that every single facet of it is going to be resolved within this episode.

For those interested in the Grey’s Anatomy side of things, there will be a couple of cast members in Caterina Scorsone and James Pickens Jr. who appear in this episode. Odds are, this is going to be something that happens over the course of the whole season with assorted actors.

