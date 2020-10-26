Station 19 season 4 premiere spoilers: How the group rallies together







As we prepare for the Station 19 season 4 premiere coming onto ABC next month, there are a few things that are a given. For example, it’s a known thing that the show is writing in the global health crisis. Meanwhile, we also know that there is something more coming in terms of Andy knowing that her mother is alive.

Without even seeing too much in the way of footage, we know a good bit about the premiere (entitled “Nothing Seems the Same”). Yet, we have a feeling that there will still be some surprises, given that this is the sort of thing that this entire franchise with Grey’s Anatomy tends to do.

For some more insight now, be sure to read (via SpoilerTV) a full synopsis for this upcoming episode:

When the [current] pandemic hits Seattle, the Station 19 crew leans on each other for support. Andy tries to make sense of her mother’s return, while Sullivan settles into a new routine. And it’s all-hands-on-deck when a group of teenagers unintentionally starts a wild fire.

We know that there is still a certain degree of crossover between this show and Grey’s Anatomy in the premiere, and more than likely that is connected to either the health crisis or what is going on with this wild fire. Both are topical in their own way — while it may be easy to say that the health crisis is dominating the headlines (it is), this has been a dangerous season for wildfires, as well, and some of them have been started via people doing some frivolous things. Remember that one of them, in fact, kicked off due to someone having a gender-reveal party.

While nothing may seem the same in terms of these characters and how they are living their lives, remember this — we don’t think the style and tone of the series will change that much. It’s still the same program you’ve come to know for many years.

