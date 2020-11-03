The Bachelorette: Tyler Cameron on Matt James, Clare Crawley’s season







It feels like forever ago at this point, but do you remember when Matt James was meant to be a cast member of Clare Crawley’s The Bachelorette? It could have been a different season if he was there, but odds are Clare would remain transfixed on Dale Moss. This is no slam on Matt, but rather recognition that Clare was clearly into Dale from the second she met him.

Ultimately, Matt is now in a more-than-favorable position — he is going to be the lead for the next season of The Bachelor. That season is already filming, and he’s the first lead in some time to get a gig without being familiar to much of Bachelor Nation beforehand. His biggest tie to it is being best friends with Tyler Cameron, famous for his time on Hannah Brown’s season of the show.

Speaking via E! News, Tyler was more than keen to speak out about Matt being the lead of his own season — and also his sense of joy that his friend didn’t end up appearing on Clare’s season first:

That boy dodged a bullet … That boy is on his own. Just ’cause it’s a mess. It’s just a disaster. You know what I mean? It’s nothing about Clare. It’s a mess, you know? Just to be able to jump and skip and be the Bachelor, like who, I mean, of course, good for him, so I am very happy he’s not there.

[Matt and Clare] would have probably made that the first one-on-one date. They would have had to hash it out. Matt would have probably gotten kicked out and it would have been hilarious.

Ultimately, Clare’s probably not going to be the Bachelorette all that much longer — current signs point towards her stepping away from the role and being replaced by Tayshia Adams.

