The Bachelorette spoilers: Tayshia Adams arrives to meet the men (videos)







Just in case you’re wondering what is happening on Thursday’s The Bachelorette (yes, it’s airing on Thursday), be prepared for a major change. Tayshia Adams is going to be the new lead for the series, and she is stepping in for Clare Crawley.

Now, we have a decent sense of how production is going to introduce Tayshia to some of the guys! In the video below, Chris Harrison makes it clear to some of Clare’s remaining guys that they are going to have an opportunity to find love again with someone new. What’s interesting is that he proclaims that some of them didn’t have a “fair shot,” which is a kinda strange thing to say given the situation. While Clare clearly fell for Dale faster than anyone else, it almost implies that she had her mind made up in advance and we’re not totally sure that this is accurate. She may have been interested in Dale pre-production, but despite rumors there is no actual evidence that the two of them talked before he walked out of the limo.

Production shade aside (you can still make the case that Clare was just not the right lead for this show), you can see that some of the guys are still open and interested in a new Bachelorette. We do get the idea of wanting to make something out of the experience — they already went through the process of getting to the resort and quarantining, so there could be a desire to see the whole thing through. Why wouldn’t you want that?

