Dancing with the Stars: AJ McLean documents addiction before routine







Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars episode proved to be one of the most emotional of the season for a multitude of reasons. For starters, we learned that Jeannie Mai was leaving the competition due to a health scare that required immediate surgery.

For some more Dancing with the Stars video updates, be sure to watch the latest below. Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our full playlist.

Then, there were the routines. Nelly dedicated his rumba to his late sister, and then came the performance of AJ McLean. Leading up to him taking the stage, the Backstreet Boy opened up about his struggle with addiction and he he’s been battling it for many years throughout his life. It’s a struggle that Cheryl Burke understood as she also documented when she decided to become sober, and you could feel the emotional throughout the routine.

Was it a perfect rumba? Far from it. It didn’t even have a lot of content that was indicative of a rumba at the end of the day.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars right now, including more details on Jeannie’s exit

What did you think about AJ McLean’s performance on Dancing with the Stars, and then also his story?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other insight all about the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







