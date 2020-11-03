Jeannie Mai talks hospitalization, leaving Dancing with the Stars







On tonight’s new episode of Dancing with the Stars, it was announced in the early going that Jeannie May would be leaving the show. She was hospitalized after learning that she was suffering from a rare condition — she’s doing well, but she had to make the right move for her future.

Through much of the show, we saw host Tyra Banks advertise that there would be a chance to hear Jeannie’s emotional story straight from the hospital. This is something that the host/panelist from The Real wanted, just like she really wanted to be a part of this competition.

In the video package we saw tonight, Jeannie discussed how she learned a little bit about the condition suddenly, and had she waited at all, there could have been serious consequences. She was heartbroken to not be on the show anymore, but she spoke of the show with so much gratitude. She thanked her partner Brandon Armstrong for all of his support, and he was there for her after she underwent her operation.

We think that Jeannie’s segment in the end was empowering — she spoke about finding a seat at the table, work hard, and showing everything that she could do. She proved that she could be a great dancer, and beyond just that a great entertainer. It was emotional seeing Tyra Banks emotional while talking about Jeannie — we know that Tyra has come under fire here and there for her hosting, but it was a real human moment for her.

