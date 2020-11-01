Dancing with the Stars results preview: Will Jeannie Mai avoid the bottom?







On this past episode of Dancing with the Stars, Jeannie Mai found herself in a spot that was rather unusual to her — in the bottom two.

So is there a way for her to avoid it now? If there is some good news for Jeannie, it is this: The majority of contestants who have been in the bottom two one week aren’t there the next. The exceptions are Carole Baskin, who was just terrible, and Vernon Davis, who wasn’t able to deliver a great routine when he needed it. Monica Aldama and Johnny Weir both were able to avoid being in danger immediately after the fact, and she may have the same thing happen here. Remember that one of the things that hurt Jeannie the most on this past episode was that she kicked off the show — that is rarely ever good news!

Ultimately, if there is a boost in Jeannie’s votes this week, it may be the perfect time for her to get them. Remember that Monday’s episode is the double-elimination, and it is one of the most intense installments of the entire season. This is also a season where there isn’t a whole lot of wiggle room, given that everyone is good on some level. There’s no clear weak link at the moment and with that, it so hard to predict what is going to be coming.

