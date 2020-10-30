Dancing with the Stars 29 spoilers: Prepare for the double elimination







Come Monday night on ABC, the most intense episode of Dancing with the Stars season 29 is going to be here. It’s Double Elimination night! There are still a lot of contestants battling it out for the title, and it’s kind of with this in mind we assumed that something like this was going to be coming.

What makes this all the more intense, of course, is the fact that all of the dancers left are pretty good! There is no obvious weak link now, and each person also has their own fan following. This could all come down to specific dance styles and song choices, and we’ve got all of those for you to enjoy below.

Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing Jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Salsa to “Work It” by Missy Elliott

Actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Samba to “Magalenha” by Sergio Mendes

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Rumba to “Way Down We Go” by KALEO

Emmy® Award-winning host of “The Real” and sideline correspondent on “Holey Moley,” Jeannie Mai, and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Charleston to “Shout” by The Isley Brothers

GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Rumba to “Nobody Knows” by The Tony Rich Project

TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) and pro Jenna Johnson dancing Viennese Waltz to “Stuck with U” by Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

Actress Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”) and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing Viennese Waltz to “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley

Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Foxtrot to “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes

We’ll admit that there are some weird song choices in here — who does a Waltz to “Hound Dog”? Also, what in the world is a Charleston set to “Shout” going to look like?

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

