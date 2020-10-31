Filthy Rich, NEXT canceled at Fox; no season 2 on the way for either show







Even though Filthy Rich and NEXT have only aired a small handful of season 1 episodes, it’s apparently clear that Fox has seen enough of both of these shows.

According to a report from Variety, both of these series have been canceled, with a source noting that “rising production costs due to the [ongoing] pandemic played a significant part in the decision.” One of the reasons for the early cancellation may also be timing, given that these two shows both were originally planned to air in the 2019-20 season. The longer that Fox went without a decision, the more complicated it could be trying to keep the actors under contract and available. The cancellation here allows them to move forward more efficiently.

Ultimately, we can’t say that we ever had a lot of hope for either show given that they were pushed back so long, and were mostly just used this fall to ensure that Fox had a chance to have some programming on the air when none of their regular programs were going to be ready. Shows like 9-1-1, Prodigal Son, and The Resident premiere early next year, and once they’re all back, there honestly is not going to be all that much in the way of room for other shows. Fox has a pretty tight schedule, with them only programming two hours of original stuff per night — and their Fridays now belong to the WWE. (This is without even mentioning the weeks that the NFL is on the air.)

We’re sad for both of these shows, but we do hope that Fox continues to air them out through the rest of their run. The cast and crew deserve to have the rest of their hard work shown off in some shape or form.

What do you think about Filthy Rich and NEXT being canceled at Fox?

