Filthy Rich episode 6 spoilers: Who has a secret agenda?

There are a few different things that you can expect to see over the course of this episode — think in terms of strategy, self-reliance, and of course surprises. We’ve also got Jason (the actual Jason) waking up from a coma and there is sure to be a lot of developments that come as a result of that.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Filthy Rich episode 6 synopsis with some more insight on what's ahead:

Ginger tries to leverage the tape of her kidnapping with Luke to bring down the men of 18:22. Margaret searches for a new factory to produce her perfume line, because no one wants to do business with her. Meanwhile, Eric gets a mysterious gift from a nearby friend that unveils more dirt behind the missions, and Rose visits the “real” Jason in the hospital after he wakes from his coma in the all-new “Hebrews 9:15” episode of FILTHY RICH airing Monday, Nov. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FIL-106) (TV-14 L, S, V).

For those who don’t know already, the title for this episode is “Hebrews 9:15,” which continues the trend of this show naming its episodes after Bible verses. For most of the other episodes we’ve discussed here, the meanings behind the titles/verses in relation to the show have been fairly obvious. We’re not 100% sure that is the case here. Take a quick look:

For this reason Christ is the mediator of a new covenant, that those who are called may receive the promised eternal inheritance–now that he has died as a ransom to set them free from the sins committed under the first covenant.

Is this a form of “the truth shall set you free”? Maybe you could view it as that…

