The Boys season 3: Who has been promoted to series regular?

According to a new report from Deadline, Timeless alum Claudia Doumit is officially going to be a series regular moving forward. Her character of Victoria Neuman is an ambitious politician who has a very clear perception of who she is in the public eye. However, we learned in season 2 that there is something very off about that perception (spoiler alert) … she is actually a Supe who has the ability to make heads explode. Her specific motives aren’t entirely clear, but it does seem like Hughie is going to go to work for her in the early going, without the knowledge of who she really is underneath the surface.

We love this role for Doumit, and we absolutely love this promotion. She’s a fantastic performer and this is a very meaty role.

Meanwhile, it’s also been confirmed that Colby Minifie is going to be a series regular as Ashley Barrett, who clearly has one of the hardest jobs in all of Vought. We have seen her on The Boys since the start of the series, where she tried to balance out all of the egos and attitudes of the members of the Seven. That’s probably only going to get harder from here, given the uncertain fate of Black Noir plus also the oh-so-obvious tension that is there between Homelander, Queen Maeve, and Starlight.

The big casting leading into The Boys season 3 was that of Jensen Ackles, who is going to be a prominent part of the story as OG Supe Soldier Boy. We’ve already heard via executive producer Eric Kripke that a big chunk of what’s ahead is going to revolve around this character.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Boys season 2?

Are you happy with these promotions? Be sure to share in the comments, and also keep coming back for other news. (Photo: Amazon.)

