The Boys episode 3 spoilers: The earliest of title teases







The wait for The Boys season 3 is going to be long — you have to go ahead and accept that now. Filming isn’t kicking off until the new year, which means that we could be waiting until close to the end of 2021 to see new episodes. Even with that in mind, everything is at the discretion of Amazon and whatever it is that they want to do.

Want to get more news on The Boys in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest insight at the bottom of this article! Once you’re done watching, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more info coming soon…

So, at least for the time being, what we have to offer is something rather simple: The earliest of all episode-title teases. In a new post on Twitter, executive producer Eric Kripke confirms that the title for the season 3 premiere is “Payback.” That may be only one word, but it gives you a sense that vengeance is at the center of everything … but who is out to get it? The easiest answer here would be Butcher, given that he is the person who lost the most at the end of season 2. He lost the love of his life in Becca, and we imagine that this is only going to deepen his resolve to stop Homelander. Meanwhile, it’s possible that some other Supes are going to continue to jostle some control away from the character following his lengthy manipulations and overall bad-guy behavior.

Of course, there are some villains who could be wanting some payback too … but how is Stormfront going to be able to do much in her present form? We don’t think that she’s necessarily gone from the world of The Boys for good, but we may not be seeing her anytime soon.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to The Boys

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some additional insight. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







