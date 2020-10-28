Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Ellen Pompeo on possible final season







Is it possible that Grey’s Anatomy season 17 could be the final one? As we inch closer to the show’s November 12 return, it’s definitely not something that we can rule out. All we know is that for the time being, we’d like to see a little bit more.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy in video form? Then be sure to check out more thoughts about this subject below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

What we know at the moment is that star Ellen Pompeo is at least contemplating what her future on the show could be. Speaking to this subject further as a part of a new interview with Variety, here is just some of what she had to say:

“I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now … I don’t know that this is the last year? But it could very well could be.”

We don’t necessarily view this season entering it as a planned final season, and it could be up to negotiations with Pompeo, making sure there is more story to tell, and then also ensuring that ABC remains interested. (Pompeo does tell the aforementioned website that she does believe that season 17 may be one of the best seasons — an impressive statement given how many there have been so far.)

Given that ABC hasn’t announced anything yet on the future of Grey’s Anatomy, we’re hoping that renewal news will still come out early next year. We’re more okay with the show ending with a full, final season announced in advance — this one is hard, since it’s likely to have fewer episodes due to the pandemic and there’s so much uncertainty in the world in general.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy, including details on the premiere

Do you think that Grey’s Anatomy season 17 should be the final one for the series on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to get some more news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







