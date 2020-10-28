Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere spoilers: When does it take place







The Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere is going to be coming on Thursday, November 12, and we know already that this is one stuffed full of content! It’s going to be one of the more emotional premieres that we’ve had, mostly from the vantage point of just getting a chance to see how these doctors are all handling the global health crisis. It’s a lot for all of them to take on, and you have to imagine that some of them will find a way to rise above some of the chaos and despair.

In order to better set the table, be sure to check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere synopsis below:

“All Tomorrow’s Parties” – In the midst of the early days of the [global] pandemic, Grey Sloan Memorial and its surgeons’ lives have been turned upside down. The season 17 premiere picks up one month into the pandemic, and it’s all-hands-on-deck as Meredith, Bailey and the rest of the Grey Sloan doctors find themselves on the frontlines of a new era. Meanwhile, an unintentionally started fire has first responders from Station 19 bringing patients into the hospital for treatment on the “Grey’s Anatomy” season premiere, THURSDAY, NOV. 12 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

There will be a crossover that happens with Station 19 throughout this episode, and this is also going to be a two-hour premiere. What’s going to happen in this episode is directly carrying into what you see in the following hour.

