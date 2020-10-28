Chicago PD season 8 premiere photo: How the pandemic will factor in







Whether it be Chicago PD season 8 or any other series set to premiere this fall, there are immense challenges that lie ahead. Not only do you need to figure out what you want your stories to be, you also have real-life events that need to be factored into the equation.

When it comes to this particular One Chicago show, we know that police reform is a big part of the narrative. That’s been clear for a while. The photo above, meanwhile, serves as a signal for the other big event of the summer in the global health crisis. You see members of Intelligence wearing face coverings as they are out in the field, and we’re sure that this will be seen throughout the coming weeks.

We would assume that on some level, This Is Us (which premiered Tuesday) could be a roadmap for how other shows choose to tackle the pandemic. You want to indicate that it is a part of the world and that characters are taking it seriously. Yet, you also want to recognize that viewers may want to escape that part of their lives for a while. While we’re sure it will be tackled on Chicago PD, the larger stories here may be saved for Chicago Med. We think that Chicago PD will largely focus more so on some of the stories you would expect, with the topical reform plotlines threaded throughout. This is a show that knows already what it is, and it’s also the most heavily-syndicated out of the three One Chicago series. With that in mind, we’re sure that there is even more of an attempt to try to create a reasonably timeless series here that can play out for viewers years down the road, hopefully when the pandemic is a thing of the past.

Remember that the Chicago PD season 8 premiere is currently poised to premiere on NBC when we get around to November 11.

