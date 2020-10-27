Chicago PD season 8 premiere spoilers: Atwater & finale aftermath







It’s been a long time since the most-recent Chicago PD finale arrived on NBC, and for those of you who don’t recall, Atwater is in a bad way. He spoke out against a bad but well-connected cop, and since that time he’s found himself targeted by others within the department. The visual of Atwater being circled by police cars in the finale was a powerful, difficult one, and it’s something that will still be front and center on the season 8 premiere (airing on November 11).

The title for this upcoming episode is “Fighting Ghosts,” and that is quite the reference potentially to the past. It’s possible that this is connected to the past in terms of season 7, but also deep within the past of one Hank Voight. He is going to have to contend with new deputy superintendent Samantha Miller, someone who is intent on reforming and turning around Intelligence. We know that he hasn’t been the sort of cop in the past to follow the rules.

If you do want some other details, be sure to check out the full Chicago PD season 8 premiere synopsis below:

11/11/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : SEASON PREMIERE. The team responds to the shooting of a 5-year-old girl and they must work the case while facing new obstacles that come from the heightened attention on police reform. Atwater is targeted by a group of officers who want to hurt him for standing against the blue wall. Voight questions whether he’s cut out for a new form of policing as he manages oversight from the CPD’s deputy superintendent.

Other than the shooting storyline, we feel like a few others are going to take a little bit of time to resolve fully. The new deputy superintendent could be around for a good while; meanwhile, Atwater is going to have to stay strong given that the resistance to him isn’t going away anytime soon.

