A Million Little Things season 3 spoilers: How will Darcy be involved?







You may have heard the news already that Floriana Lima was promoted to series regular for A Million Little Things season 3. Now, the question that goes along with that is rather simple: What is her overall role going to be as Darcy? How do you factor her into the story?

We know already that Darcy is currently dating Gary, and that is going to be a part of the season 3 narrative in some shape or form. Yet, it’s not going to be the only narrative. As executive producer DJ Nash tells TV Insider in a new interview, Darcy is going to be essential in helping Katherine after what transpired with Eddie at the end of last season:

“[Katherine’s] definitely going to lean on Darcy in a really huge way, and Darcy is going to be at that house and helping Katherine and Theo to figure out their new life.”

Here is a customary reminder that nowhere in here does Nash say that Eddie is dead. Yet, this is another clear reminder that this character is facing a life-or-death situation and even if he does survive, things will never be quite the same. That is a part of what the writers are hoping to achieve here — change and evolution. This is a show about relationships, and about tapping into some of those heart-strings and figuring out how to move people into different places in their lives.

For Katherine and Darcy both, it definitely seems like they have different parts of their friendship to explore that they haven’t to date. Be prepared for that when new episodes start airing on ABC next month.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

