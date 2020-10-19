A Million Little Things season 3 promo teases Eddie’s fate







ABC has unveiled a new promo for A Million Little Things season 3, and at the center of it lies one huge question. Are we going to see Eddie survive?

For those of you who don’t remember (it has been a while), at the end of season 2 Eddie found himself hanging on for dear life after being struck by a car. We still don’t know who is responsible for it, or if the incident was accidental or on purpose. Either way, it feels like the first episode back next month is going to give you some answers … whatever they may be.

To the surprise of pretty much no one, the promo doesn’t give you any definite answers. Instead, it casts most of its focus on the immediate aftermath of the incident, whether it be Katherine calling around to inform others of what’s happened or some of the characters turning up at the hospital. You see prayers, tears, and also Gary making an important decision: He doesn’t want to lose another friend. With that in mind, he makes a real effort to connect with Maggie before she leaves town.

We should note that there is nothing in here that serves as definite proof that Eddie is dead — the situation may just cause Gary to have a greater perspective on his relationship with Maggie. Remember that much of the series was kicked off after the death of another person in Jon. The incident with Eddie could lead to new secrets and revelations — it’s hard to know for sure which way things are going to go, but we’ll advise you in advance to have your handkerchiefs at the ready. You’re probably going to need them.

