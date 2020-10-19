NCIS season 18: Should we prepare to wait on Bishop, Torres?







The closer we get to the arrival of NCIS season 18, the more that we start to get excited for various things. Take, for example, the idea of seeing Bishop and Torres build towards something.

To call this relationship a slow burn would be putting it lightly, given that producers have moved these two forward at almost a glacial pace over the past several seasons. We know that they do love creating stories for Wilmer Valderrama and Emily Wickersham to play, but we should note this: The pace is probably going to move even slower at the start of season 18. Because of the plans to spend a good portion of season 18 (at least the early going) in the past, we’ll be taking a potential step backwards with Ellick rather than forwards. The story of Gibbs in “Sturgeon Season” is set before Torres’ injury, let alone other big stories like the return of Ziva in “The North Pole.” That means that nothing major will happen, unless of course the writers show us something that they kept from us previously.

Ultimately, we’d prepare for most Bishop/Torres moments in the early going to be fun and lighthearted, and maybe we’ll drop into some more relationship possibilities after the fact. The only real hope we have is if the writers surprise us with something early before jumping back with some flashbacks — it’s possible, but potentially unlikely.

What do you want to see from Bishop and Torres on NCIS season 18?

