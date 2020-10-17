NCIS season 18 video: Sean Murray talks McGee’s journey, changes







NCIS season 18 is finally set to premiere on CBS next month — so why not hear a little bit more from Sean Murray in advance?

In the video below, you can see a conversation featuring Murray on the Australian show Studio 10, and there’s a lot of fun discussion to be had here. For those who aren’t familiar with Sean’s journey on NCIS, he kicks things off here by sharing how he was originally supposed to be around for just a single episode. The role eventually evolved into something greater, and then the character evolved as well. McGee has become a husband and a father, in addition to being a senior member of the team and someone who can be counted on in just about any situation. A lot of the evolution has been gradual, but very much satisfying in the end.

While there are no significant season 18 teases here, we know that Sean is currently in the process of filming new episodes now in Los Angeles. A part of the story will be set in the past, while Gibbs is off working on a secret mission with Fornell. Eventually, though, we know that things will return to the present.

(For those of you who love Halloween, Murray also talks a little bit in here about working on Hocus Pocus — this is an iconic film this time of year and one that is generating a good bit of drive-in box-office revenue at the moment.)

