NCIS season 18 photo: See Mark Harmon, Gibbs, a black eye







In preparation for the NCIS season 18 premiere next month, CBS has shared one more photo of what to expect. This time around, the focus is very-much on Mark Harmon as Jethro Gibbs.

Is this a surprise? Hardly. Just remember for a moment that Gibbs is always the cornerstone of the show, and he’s going to be even more so based on what we’re hearing about the start of the season. The premiere is entitled “Sturgeon Season,” and a big part of the episode will be learning more about what he was doing during that mysterious “fishing trip” that he took back in season 17.

What we know based on the premiere synopsis is that Gibbs will be spending a good bit of time with Fornell in this episode, working to stop that drug ring that previously ensnared Tobias’ daughter Emily. Oh, and at some point Gibbs also got a black eye. The photo above is of Gibbs looking rather dapper, but it’s clear it is coming after whatever happened to his eye. Whether or not he’s back with the team at this point remains to be seen.

All early indications are that the early part of season 18 will take place mostly in the past — this could be a chance for the series to tie together some loose ends! Not only that, but it could also give us a chance in order to have a little bit of escapism from the outside world for a certain period of time. We know that eventually, we are going to see the show have to dive back into present-day stories again … but there is no clear timetable.

