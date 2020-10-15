NCIS season 18 premiere photo: Gibbs finds a body!







To go along with some of the first information shared earlier this week on the NCIS season 18 premiere, why not also share a new photo?

If you look above, you can see Mark Harmon overlooking a new scene. Beyond Gibbs (and of course the person on the ground), there are two people present in the foreground. One is of course Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, and then the other is Veronica Tyler, a new character played by Victoria Platt of Days of Our Lives / Guiding Light fame. Torres looks to be trying to save this person’s life, a sign that this is not a dead body just yet. We’ll see what happens here!

There are a handful of things to wonder about here, including when in time this episode is set. A lot of the premiere (airing on November 17) is going to be taking place in the past, as we learn what Gibbs was really up to while on his impromptu “fishing trip.” (The reality is that he was helping Fornell with a secret mission, one involving a drug rings established at the end of season 16.) Yet, if this photo is from the past, why haven’t we heard about Veronica Tyler as of yet? Was she just someone working with Torres for the day or something? If this photo is from the present, then it introduces the possibility of a recurring team member … but also makes you wonder where Bishop is. (Don’t worry — Emily Wickersham has posted photos from the set. She’s not going anywhere.)

We know that NCIS is going to have its fair share of mysteries coming up — and clearly, not all of them are going to be delivered in the most conventional of ways.

