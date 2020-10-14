NCIS season 18 key art puts Mark Harmon’s Gibbs front and center







Today, CBS presented us the opportunity to view something very-much exciting: New NCIS season 18 key art! It feels like once a year, we get something that is either a new cast photo or something resembling one. However, some of the photos over the years were a little recycled; heck, even last year McGee was still sporting the clean-shaven look in his key art!

So are things different this time around? Absolutely, as the photo above gives you all of the show’s cast members placed within a single photo, with all of them (McGee included) sporting a more modern look than we’ve seen in the past. Sure, it’s clear that some of these images have been super-imposed into the photo, but that’s probably a good thing to reduce person-to-person contact during this particularly difficult time.

Front and center for this key art, of course, is Mark Harmon as Gibbs. He’s still the cornerstone for this show, and we imagine that he’s going to have a lot to take on from the very beginning this time around.

It was reported just yesterday that NCIS season 18 is going to be premiering come Tuesday, November 17, and there is a wide array of different stuff that you can expect to see. Take, for example, flashbacks to when Gibbs was working with Fornell last year to take down a drug ring, and eventually also a story that could lead to the departure of Maria Bello as Sloane.

What do you think about this new NCIS season 18 key art?

Is there any one thing in particular that you are looking forward to seeing? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some additional updates all about the series. (Photo: CBS.)

