The Conners season 3 video: Sara Gilbert talks filming without audience







Later this week The Conners season 3 is going to arrive on ABC, and there are certainly going to be some changes that go along with it. For example, the global health crisis is going to be a big part of the story. This is a family that always does its best to take on real-world headlines, and the pandemic would inevitably impact all of these characters in a pretty dramatic way.

Of course, it has also impacted greatly the way in which the cast and crew film new episodes. There is no live audience for The Conners anymore, and to go along with that everyone behind the scenes is using as much precaution as possible. The audience part comes with its fair share of challenges, given that the laughter of the crowd often does feed into some performances. This is something that series star Sara Gilbert acknowledged greatly in a new interview with Live! with Kelly and Ryan, saying that there are some adjustments that have come about as a result of the change:

“I really rely on the audience to give me a boost — I come off pretty low-key. That always helps me, but we do get more takes without an audience since we don’t like to keep them waiting too long … We now have a little more leeway to perfect things.”

So for now, it does like everyone is trying to find the silver lining within this situation. We don’t presume that there is going to be a live audience anytime soon for the show, so this will probably be the new norm for a little while. The best we can hope for this season is a limited group of people socially-distanced, but that may not prove to be worth the trouble with all the precautions already being taken.

