The Conners season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Make your own Halloween







One of the things that we’ve seen routinely over the past several weeks is people finding all-new ways to test their creativity. In the end, they almost have to. We’re in a health crisis that is keeping so many of us apart, and that is forcing us to find alternative ways to enjoy a lot of traditions.

For the sake of The Conners season 3 episode 2, one of the things you’re going to be seeing is Darlene, Becky, and some other members of the family working to create their own version of Halloween. This is definitely going to be easier said than done, but there’s potential here for a lot of humor as we see these characters take on new challenges. It’s both seasonal and also topical, since mask-wearing is also going to be a big part of the overall narrative.

For a few more details right now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full The Conners season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Halloween and The Election vs. The Pandemic” – Mary is devasted that Halloween has been canceled by the city, so Darlene and Becky enlist Jackie and the rest of the family to create an unforgettable experience. Meanwhile, Mark goes toe-to-toe with another kid at school who doesn’t believe in wearing a mask on “The Conners.” Michael Fishman, who stars as D.J. Conner, makes his directorial debut with this Halloween-themed episode airing WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

