Is Jonathan Majors leaving Lovecraft Country; is Atticus really dead?







Following the events of the Lovecraft Country finale on Sunday night, is Jonathan Majors leaving the show? Should we expect the end of the road now when it comes to Atticus?

We should of course start this article by noting that within the world of Lovecraft Country, nothing is set in stone. There is no guarantee for a second season at the HBO, but we’re cautiously optimistic. With that being said, we have a hard time thinking that Tic is going to be a part of it. While there is a tendency for “dead” characters to be brought back around on this show, odds are the storytellers here would like there to be some meaning behind this. We didn’t want Tic to die, but he accepted and understood his fate and what it could entail. Correcting that would overwrite much of what the finale is about.

Are we ruling out an appearance from Tic in ghostly form? Hardly. We’re also not ruling out the possibility that Majors could return in some sort of different role, mostly because this is a show that could seemingly do something like that. We don’t have any problem should they choose to do so, provided that he has a part that looks and feels different.

Granted, we have to see the cast for season 2 overall before we can say too much, given that there’s a chance the show brings on a whole slew of new characters. In our minds, they tied up enough at the end of season 1 to give them the freedom to venture in just about any direction that they want. The ball is in their court, and we think that viewers are more than willing to go wherever this story leads now.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lovecraft Country, including our hopes for a season 2

What do you think about the events of the Lovecraft Country season 1?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







