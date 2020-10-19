Lovecraft Country season 2: How open is the door for more?







Following the epic, dramatic season finale for Lovecraft Country, is the door going to be open for more down the road? Is there a hope for a season 2?

As we wrote earlier today, for the time being nothing is altogether confirmed about the show’s season 2 prospects. We know that we’d love for there to be something greater within this world, but there is a key difference between a want and it actually happening. We can’t guarantee anything as of yet, other than that showrunner Misha Green is clearly open to doing more. In a new interview with Deadline, here is some of what she had to say on that subject:

With the finale I wanted to bring the arc of the first season to a close, while opening a door to the next. In the writer’s room we talked a lot about what “full circle” looks like for each character, and then set out to do that in a surprising, yet satisfying way. I think it’s up to the audience to decide if we succeed, and hopefully they will.

With this being spelled out, the biggest challenge in our mind coming up is how the show crafts another season. Think in terms of everything that happened at the end of season 1! Tic (spoiler alert) died amidst Christina’s quest to achieve immortality. Meanwhile, Dee used her new-found bionic arm (thanks, Hippolyta!) in order to ensure that Christina was no longer among the living. One of the show’s greatest heroes and also its principal villain have both perished, meaning that new episodes will start with a very different sort of slate.

In the end, we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires — let alone what the folks over at HBO want to do.

What did you think about the events of the Lovecraft Country season 1 finale?

What do you think the future holds in terms of a season 2? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

