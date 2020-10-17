Saturday Night Live preview: Issa Rae, Justin Bieber expectations







Tonight, a new episode of Saturday Night Live is going to be coming on NBC — and we’ve gotta feeling that this one will be fun!

Let’s start here with our host in Issa Rae. How has she not hosted this show before? That’s still something that baffles us, since she is the perfect person to take on the role. She’s genuinely hilarious, a smart writer, and someone who should handle the quick turnaround for this show without a problem. She also seems excited to be there judging from the latest promo below. We’ve got a good feeling Issa will have some sketches that are different from anything we’ve seen on season 46 so far, and that of course excites us.

Meanwhile, this episode is also a chance to see musical guest Justin Bieber return to the stage, as well. While the promo isn’t particularly funny, there is something comforting in hearing Bieber say that he’s smiling underneath the mask. He’s opened up a lot recently about the struggles of being a teen pop star, where every single eyeball is constantly on you. You have millions of dollars at a young age and no real idea what to do with it.

So what other sort of comedy could we see on the show tonight? It feels like a safe bet to assume that we’re going to have a chance to see something more from Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, especially since he was featured in an earlier sketch this week. We’re sure that originally, SNL was hoping to do another straight-up spoof of one of the Presidential Debates, but that’s hard given that there was no actual debate — only town halls. They’ll still find a way to make it work, more than likely.

What do you want to see from Justin Bieber and Issa Rae on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live?

