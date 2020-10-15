Saturday Night Live promo: Jim Carrey prepares for more Joe Biden







This weekend’s new Saturday Night Live episode is being hosted by none other than Issa Rae, but in promoting it, the NBC show is putting a little bit of the focus elsewhere. Think in terms of Jim Carrey coming back for another hurrah as Joe Biden!

With tonight being a night where there are a couple of town halls for Biden and Trump, we can’t be too shocked that the producers are bringing Joe back! Yet, we also imagine that they are very disappointed that there is no in-person debate to spoof. We’re sure that they will do whatever they can to still put Carrey and Alec Baldwin together this weekend — especially since there probably aren’t too many shows between this weekend’s and the Presidential election in November.

So while we’re a little bit surprised to not see Issa in this promo, rest assured that we will probably see her featured in some promos a little bit closer to the show airing. We also do think that a solo hosting gig from Carrey could be in the works at some point this season — especially if Biden wins the election. It’s far too early to say whether or not we will see him play the gig for a full four years or not, but for the time being, we’ll just enjoy him being on the show while we have him.

In general, we do think that this season is off to a strong start — they have managed to produce a handful of viral sketches through the first couple of episodes, and we think in general this is all that SNL could have ever hoped for.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now!

What do you want to see from this weekend’s Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







