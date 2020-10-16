NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Big things coming for Callen, Anna?







As we approach NCIS: Los Angeles season 12, are you going to have a chance to see Callen and Anna take the next step?

Let’s face it — we’ve gotten to know Chris O’Donnell’s character a lot over the years. We’ve seen him combat some of the trauma of his past and start to open up more to those around him. It’s been no easy journey, and that’s what has made it more refreshing seeing him realize more and more that Anna is the right person for him. Bar Paly returned to the series last season after her character was on the run for a while, and our hope now is that she can make more frequent appearances.

So could something like an engagement be on the horizon for the two of them? We can’t guarantee anything just yet, but executive producer R. Scott Gemmill made it clear to TVInsider that we’re nearing a point where”[Callen] wants to make a commitment he never thought he would.” Consider that optimistic news, no? We do think that seeing a romantic story here would be exciting, given the fact that it’s been a while since Deeks and Kensi were married — we know that shows like this don’t like to do the same story time and time again, but it’s been a while. Also, Callen and Anna are different characters than Kensi and Deeks. If they go the direction of a wedding, it’ll certainly look and feel different — but still feel fun.

For now, we’re just excited to see the two spend some more time together — and also see Callen work to take on more responsibility at NCIS. With Hetty potentially near retirement, we imagine that he and Sam are going to shoulder more as they prepare for the future of the Los Angeles branch.

New episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 start airing in November — for more news on the premiere, be sure to visit the link here.

What do you want to see for Callen and Anna when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

