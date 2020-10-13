NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 premiere spoilers: Nell’s cryptic assignment







The NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 premiere is currently slated to arrive on CBS on Sunday, November 8, and all signs point to it being big. Take, for starters, the fact that there’s no more drama around whether or not Nell has a future with the team.

If you recall, near the end of season 11 Renee Felice Smith’s character decided that she was going to step away from the team for a while, mostly in order to better find herself given the place she is currently in her life. Come November 8, she’s going to be back seemingly around the team again, as Hetty is going to give her a chance to take on something new and exciting. We hope that it’s not going to keep her away from the team for a long time, but we’ll have to wait and see with something like that.

Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 premiere synopsis with additional news on what’s ahead:

“The Bear” – When a Russian bomber goes missing while flying over U.S. soil, Callen and Sam must track it down in the desert and secure its weapons and intel before the Russians on board destroy the plane. Also, Hetty gives Nell a cryptic assignment, on the 12th season premiere of NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 8 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The good news that we take from this synopsis is that Linda Hunt and Smith both will be a part of the episode, which is nice given how MIA Hunt has been on the show over the years. We know that production has gone out of their way to make sure they can still utilize Hunt, even though the global health crisis makes it a little more difficult for her to travel to set. They’ve even reportedly filmed in her driveway!

