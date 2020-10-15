NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 key art shakes things up







CBS has revealed this week the official key art for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 — and there’s one thing that stands out with it from the jump!

If you look back at most of the key art and DVD covers for the show over the years, one of the things that we’ve seen is a real focus on solely Sam and Callen. It’s not that often that other characters make it into the promo art! This time around, though, it’s different. The new image above features both Daniela Ruah as Kensi and Eric Christian Olsen as Deeks, and it’s kind of nice to see them get some prominent promotional treatment this time around. These four characters do make up the core of the show, and over the years Kensi/Deeks have received comparable screen time to Sam and Callen (even if Deeks has been MIA from some episodes as of late).

New episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles are poised to begin on CBS next month, and we know already that there are a lot of big stories that we’ll be seeing. Think in terms of some of the typical action sequences you’ve come to see over the years, coupled with a continuation of what we got at the end of last season. Nell will have an important role to play in the premiere, and expect to see more of Rountree after his promotion to series regular.

Will NCIS: Los Angeles be more of an ensemble show moving forward? There couple be elements of that with such a large cast, but we have a feeling they won’t be forgetting where they came from along the way. There will likely be a few more details about the new season revealed over the next several days — here’s to hoping we get a new promo stuffed full of some interesting stuff!

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

