The Bachelorette: Clare Crawley premiere ratings solid despite football







The premiere of Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette aired on ABC Tuesday night, and it is fair to say the viability of the franchise is still there.

Despite the premiere airing opposite the NFL and other competition on Tuesday, it managed to still generate a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic. That is a fairly solid performance, and it is at least enough to make us think that all of this trouble to bring the series back was worth it in the end. We do think that there’s nowhere but up for this season to go, especially with all of the hype surrounding just how crazy this season is going to be.

One of the big things we are the most curious about at present with the season is whether or not the editing of this season will help or hurt viewership. They’ve made it abundantly clear off of the first episode alone that Dale is Clare’s frontrunner, and that is not something that we’ve really seen with some other seasons in the past. The rumors are that the two end up together, or at least that Clare ends her time on the show early because she’s determined that he is the right guy. It’s still to be seen if that is the case, but it is clearly something that we’re looking out for moving forward. We don’t really think that it’s going to hurt the show all that much, mostly because a lot of Bachelorette seasons are fairly spoiled — just not presented in the same way on-screen.

