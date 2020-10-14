The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Clare Crawley & Dale Moss’ journey







As we prepare for The Bachelorette episode 2 airing on ABC next week, one thing feels clear: Clare Crawley is into Dale Moss on another level. She proclaimed him to be her “future husband” moments after the two met, and she gave him the first impression rose at the end of the episode.

Want to get some more news on The Bachelorette in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube for some more news and then also view our show playlist.

We knew from that very moment that things were going to be crazy for the rest of the season — and that Dale was going to be the frontrunner. It’s hard to deal with jealousy on a show like this, but throwing everyone into this situation is only going to make things even crazier. It’s inevitable that tensions are going to rise, especially with everyone stuck in the same exact place for so long.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you think is going to happen with Clare Crawley and Dale Moss on The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some more news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







