NCIS: New Orleans season 7 premiere spoilers: Taking on the crisis







It should be no secret to anyone out there that the NCIS: New Orleans season 7 premiere is taking on the health crisis. This is something that has been out there for a while. So how is it going to play out? How far do you take current events? We’re sure that the entire season isn’t going to revolve around the health crisis, but this is clearly something that the show does want to examine in some form.

Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS: New Orleans season 7 premiere synopsis with more news as to what is coming:

“Something in the Air, Part I” – As New Orleans grapples with the effects of [the pandemic], Pride sends Tammy and Carter to investigate a suspicious death aboard a humanitarian ship offshore, where they learn that some crew members are infected with the deadly disease. Also, Wade is overwhelmed by the high volume in the morgue due to [the virus], on the seventh season premiere of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, Nov. 8 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Just from the title alone, we have a sense that there is going to be a Part II coming the following week. This episode will be set in the earlier days of the crisis, back when people were still in a spot where they were trying to figure out how the world was going to work. The fact that there is still a case here signals further that NCIS: New Orleans isn’t going to change too much from the show that it’s been over the years. You’ll continue to see a balancing act here, and there will be personal elements injected beyond just what is going on with the specific cases.

