NCIS: New Orleans season 7: How is Rita going to appear full-time?







In the event that you missed the announcement, there are some exciting things set to happen on NCIS: New Orleans season 7! After all, Chelsea Field is now a series regular, meaning that there is a whole lot more in the way of Rita you can expect on the series.

While we’re exciting to see what Rita can bring to the show on a regular basis, there is a larger question that remains: How will she be around full-time? She hasn’t lived in the Big Easy as of late, and tends to just pop in and out a handful of times a season.

Well, it seems as though Pride’s love interest is ready to head back home. According to a report from TV Insider, you are going to have a chance to see Rita move back to New Orleans, and Field confirms that the character is ready for a new chapter of her life: “Rita has reassessed her life. She’s done pushing papers in a boring office job.”

Also, it appears as though Rita could be pushing for a larger definition of her relationship with Pride — what it is, and what it could be moving forward. Personally we’re rooting for the two of them, but it was hard for the two to settle in to anything permanent when they were living in separate cities. We don’t think life will ever be boring for the two of them at all, but it does make some sense for Rita and Pride to be pursuing all sorts of unpredictable challenges together. Here’s to hoping that happens! There is a lot of fun stuff that could happen for this couple.

NCIS: New Orleans season 7 is going to be premiering on CBS a little later this fall — if you do want to see more news on what to expect, be sure to follow the link here.

What do you most want to see for Pride and Rita on NCIS: New Orleans season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

